Verona Lambert, an enrollment management systems administrator at Southeast Missouri State University, has been named a finalist for the Excellence in Technology Administration Award with EAB’s 2024 Student Success Collaborative Awards. Southeast uses EAB’s Starfish system, first introduced in 2018 and referred to on campus as SupportNET.

