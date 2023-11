Judge Mark Pfeiffer of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, has been named president of the Council of Chief Judges of the State Courts of Appeal (CCJSCA). His one-year term began Oct. 27 during the CCJSCA Annual Conference in Charleston, South Carolina.

