Police are investigating after a juvenile and an adult were taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Police officers responded to the hospital around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, November 3. Officers were able to retrieve the gun. They say both are being treated for serious injuries. As of Friday evening, police do not believe there are any suspects at large and say there is no threat to the public.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!