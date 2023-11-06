Scott County asked to approve a half-cent countywide sales tax increase

Voters in Scott County will be asked to approve a half-cent countywide sales tax increase when they vote in tomorrow’s election. Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley said he and fellow commissioners, have been going over the books and realize the county needs more tax money to off-set the rising costs of operations and to give county workers more money. Tetley said. “Inflation has driven costs through the roof for everything, and the county is no different.”

