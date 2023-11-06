Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization has announced the day of their annual Christmas parade. Sunday, Dec. 3. beginning at 5 p.m.

According to its Facebook page, Uptown Jackson said the parade’s theme is “A Vintage Christmas”. The parade route will begin on West Main Street by Southern Bank, and will end in uptown Jackson. The number of parade participants, will be limited at the first 100 entries, with the parade committee having the final say if an entry is excepted. You can read more stipulations to being in the parade,in the Southeast Missourian.