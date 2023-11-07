A KY man was arrested on charges of DUI fleeing and evading, and resisting arrest

Christopher Duggins, of Mayfield, KY. was arrested on charges of DUI, fleeing and evading, and resisting arrest. According to the sheriff’s office, at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to the area of KY 58 East and KY 131 for a report of an “extremely impaired driver.” The officers had to use a taser on the driver and he was taken into custody. Due to his level of intoxication, Duggins had to be taken to an area hospital.

