A KY woman faces multiple charges after a traffic stop when authorities say a sheriff’s deputy found bags of crystal meth inside her vehicle. 63 year-old Sheila Thacker, of Paducah, KY faces charges of trafficking a controlled substance and other drug related charges. McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies conducted the traffic stop near Irvin Cobb and Brown Street. She did not have a license, and upon searching her vehicle, the deputy found 18 grams of crystal methamphetamine packaged for sale. Thacker was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

