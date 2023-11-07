A man was arrested in connection with a burglary at a home yesterday morning. Kyle W. Georgi, was arrested on charges of residential burglary and theft. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office southwest of St. Louis, received a 911 call around 9:26 a.m. from a resident who told them he had just returned home and found someone in his house. The caller said he confronted the man, who then ran from the home. Deputies responded and found Georgi near the area, following a search. He was taken to the Franklin County Jail.

