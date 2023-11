An IL. man was cited after deputies found cocaine hidden in a cheeseburger and behind the glove compartment of a car during a traffic stop. Jesus Garza Trevino was cited for possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance trafficking and delivery of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Williamson County Jail, following his arrest on Sunday.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!