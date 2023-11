An IL. woman who was wanted on a theft charge was arrested on Sunday. 51 year-old Margi Thompson, was arrested by Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies. A warrant was placed for her arrest over a month ago for a charge of theft and unauthorized control of property. She was taken to the Williamson County Jail.

