On Friday, officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to Lacey Street in reference to two individuals with gunshot wounds. Upon arrival, officers learned both subjects were being treated for critical injuries. Following an investigation a suspect was identified as Jakevious Moore of Sikeston. Officers recovered a firearm belonging to Moore, and he is being charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors Office.

