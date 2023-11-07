Possible government buyout of properties in Glen Allen

Months after severe flooding in Glen Allen, people living there are learning more about a possible government buyout of their properties. State officials laid out the next steps of that buyout program, at a meeting on Monday. The Natural Resource Conservation Service worked to secure $5.8 million dollars in funding for the buyout from the USDA. During Monday’s meeting, it was determined that residents can expect to begin receiving bids for their damaged properties in December.

