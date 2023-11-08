A Jackson woman was hospitalized following a single vehicle crash
A woman from Jackson, Missouri was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County yesterday morning. It happened around 8 a.m., just 3 miles east of Fruitland, Mo. The Mo. State Highway Patrol is reporting, 43-year-old Dorothy Kimbel was driving northbound on County Road 525, when her vehicle ran off the roadway, striking a fence and a tree. She was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape for treatment of serious injuries. Kimbel was reportedly, not wearing a seat belt.