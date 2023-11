A semi rig hauling rolled paper went off the roadway and landed between the I-24 eastbound ramp and the I-69 southbound lanes on Monday. The crash happened at the 51 mile marker along I-69 south of Calvert City, KY. No injuries have been reported.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!