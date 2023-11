A teacher in the Kelly School District is on administrative leave and in the Scott County Jail last night. Officers arrested 38-year-old Lindsey Limbaugh, of Benton. Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb submitted two counts of alleged sexual contact with a student against Limbaugh. She is now the second employee of the school district to be arrested in the past week.

