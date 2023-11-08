An Illinois man was arrested in connection with a chase involving Randolph County deputies. Junyous Dmar Jones, of Collinsville, Illinois, was arrested on charges of theft over $500. On Thursday, November 2, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle entering the county on Baldwin Road. After fleeing from law enforcement for 25 minutes, the vehicle stopped and Jones was taken into custody and taken to county jail.

