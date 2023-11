Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert

AT THE REQUEST OF THE COOK COUNTY SHERIFF’S POLICE,THE ILLINOIS STATE POLICE IS ACTIVATING AN ENDANGERED MISSING PERSON ADVISORY. THE COOK COUNTY SHERIFF’S POLICE DEPARTMENT IS REQUESTING YOUR ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING REGINA HURD, WHO IS A 61 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE. SHE IS 5 FOOT 7 INCHES TALL AND 145 POUNDS. REGINA HAS BLONDE HAIR AND BLUE EYES AND IS WEARING CREAM COLORED PARKA,LIGHT BLUE TOP, BLUE JEANS AND BROWN LOAFERS. REGINA WAS DRIVING A GREY/BLACK 2015 HONDA CIVIC, WITH ILLINOIS LICENSE PLATE, Z, 4, 2, 8, 7, 7, 8. VEHICLE WAS LAST SEEN ROUTE 59 AT MARATHON IN PLAINFIELD ILLINOIS AT 1106PM. MS. HURD HAS A CONDITION THAT PLACES HER IN DANGER. ANY PERSON WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF REGINA HURD SHOULD CONTACT THE COOK COUNTY SHERIFF’S POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 708-865-4896 OR CONTACT 9-1-1.

