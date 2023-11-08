Keesa Green was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon stemming from a suspected shooting in late October. On October 24, Caruthersville police were dispatched to the area of East Haven for a report of a man shot in the chest. Keesa Green, was taken into custody after being identified as the suspect. Green was booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center. She pleaded guilty on October 25.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!