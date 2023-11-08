Investigators took a moment to reflect on a death that still raises questions to this day, 31 years later to the day. Angela Mischelle Lawless was found by officers in her car, parked under an Exit ramp in Benton, Missouri. That’s between Cape and Sikeston. Lawless was 19 years old and had been beaten so badly officers did not know, she had been shot to death. Finding the shell casings near the crime scene after the discovery of the body. Lawless’ case has been reopened and investigators are going back at it again. We’ll let you know if new developments arise.

