The DEA St. Louis Division, Cape Girardeau Resident Office, will host Operation OD Justice today. The operation will serve to train law enforcement officers on how to conduct drug overdose death investigations. DEA investigators will showcase previous investigations and how federal prosecutors pursue overdose death cases, as well as learn the vital role toxicology reports play in overdose death investigations. The event is being held at City of Sikeston, Clinton Community Building, 501 Campanella Drive, in Sikeston.

