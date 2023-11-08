Yesterday was election day in some of the Heartland, but not for everyone. Key races took place in Kentucky and Missouri. There were no elections in Illinois yesterday. In southeast Missouri, there were a couple of special questions on the ballot. Scott County asked voters about a half-cent sales tax to help with expenses. That measure was turned down with a no by voters. While, Sikeston, had a question on the ballot about alcohol sales in the city.

