In 2022, more than 2,100 Missourians died from fentanyl overdoses. Now, local investigators are learning how to better investigate those deaths. Yesterday, more than 40 local law enforcement agencies from southeast Missouri and southern Illinois were in Sikeston for training put on by the DEA. The effort is to help bring fentanyl cases in our region to federal prosecutors.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!