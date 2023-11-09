A Marion business is making sure local families are able to celebrate Thanksgiving 

A Marion, IL. business is making sure local families are able to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Anderson’s Furniture & Mattress gave away Kroger gift cards to more 50 families in the Marion School District. Anderson’s owner Lowell Anderson said the community has blessed them over the years and they want to pass that blessing on to others. On Saturday, Anderson’s Furniture is looking for volunteers for their No Child Hungry Initiative. They are looking to pack 10,000 meals to give out to local food pantries

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!