Carbondale’s police department officers are now equipped with body cameras
In Illinois, the city of Carbondale’s police department officers are now equipped with body cameras, in compliance with the SAFE-T Act. The act requires all officers in Illinois to be equipped with body cameras by 2025. The department spent three to four months and around $1.2 million to buy the hardware needed for the cameras and fitting them to the officers. . The department is keeping an eye on the state’s new guidelines to make sure they stay compliant.