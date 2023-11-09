In Illinois, the city of Carbondale’s police department officers are now equipped with body cameras, in compliance with the SAFE-T Act. The act requires all officers in Illinois to be equipped with body cameras by 2025. The department spent three to four months and around $1.2 million to buy the hardware needed for the cameras and fitting them to the officers. . The department is keeping an eye on the state’s new guidelines to make sure they stay compliant.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!