Jay Reynolds will be staying in Cape Girardeau to play Division I college basketball. The Cape Central senior signed his letter of intent with SEMO yesterday morning. Reynolds moved from Ohio to Cape Girardeau prior to the 23 school year with his family. He was a key contributor throughout Cape Central’s 26-3 season as a junior. The standout guard will be coached by his father, J.R., an assistant on the Redhawks’ staff, when he joins the SEMO roster next year.

