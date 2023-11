Sikeston residents rejected the question asking voters to allow the sale of alcohol by the drink during the special election on Tuesday. In a total vote of 401 “no” votes to 328 “yes” votes, the measure failed. The same result happened in other local areas. In Scott County, there were 297 “yes” votes and 366 “no” votes. New Madrid County vote totals were 31 “yes” votes and 35 “no” votes.

