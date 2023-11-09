Space Week activities at Southeast Missouri State University are taking place through Friday. The chair of the Space Week Committee, Jonathan Kessler, Ph.D., described the importance of National S.T.E.M. Day yesterday. Kessler encouraged people to join in on the fun and attend the events planned for the week. Space Week is hosted by SEMO’s College of STEM, with a goal of helping the public take part and learn more about the field. STEM is the acronym of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

