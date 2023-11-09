State Rep Republican Jamie Burger has thrown his hat in the ring for the third-highest position in the Missouri House of Representatives

State Rep. Republican Jamie Burger of Benton, Missouri, has thrown his hat in the ring for the third-highest position in the Missouri House of Representatives, majority floor leader. Burger represents District 148. He currently serves as assistant majority floor leader. Burger said he envisioned his present position as a way to help elevate him to future ones. Republicans currently outnumber Democrats 111 to 51 in the Missouri House. For more information, check out the Southeast Missourian.

