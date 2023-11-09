The flag ceremony on Veterans Day will honor 15 new veterans and their families. The ceremony will be held on Saturday, at 9 a.m. at Cape County Park North. Volunteers will be raising more than 900 flags for the Avenue of Flags in Cape County Park North on Friday, at 7 a.m. The flags will be taken down the following Monday at 4 p.m. Each flag represents a Cape Girardeau County resident who has served our country and either died in the line of duty or post service.

