Your Home of Sikeston Bulldogs Basketball!

Catch Sikeston Bulldogs Basketball with EBO MD all season long on 1400 KSIM and 101.7 FM! Download the free KZIM KSIM app or stream the games on the KZIM KSIM live stream to hear every play from the Campus Auto and Tire broadcast booth. Sikeston Bulldogs Basketball powered in part by EBO MD, Campus Auto and Tire, Sikeston Real Estate, Shady Acres Church of Christ, Aire Solutions Cape, Highway Crossroads Union and C and C Contracting and Roofing. Find the full broadcast schedule below then join us for Sikeston Bulldogs Basketball with EBO MD on KZIM KSIM!

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!