Curly’s Kitchen of Jackson along with Ron Cook and Friends, are having their 8th Annual Community Thanksgiving Day Feast. There is no charge, but donations will be accepted. The event will be held at the Jackson Elks Lodge on W. Independence in Jackson. The first meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. and the second at 1:00 p.m. Reservations will be accepted, starting on Thursday, Nov. 16. To make reservations, call Ron at Curly’s Kitchen at (573) 204-3475.

