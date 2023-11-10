Donna, an Asian elephant at the Saint Louis Zoo, was euthanized yesterday morning after her health saw a rapid decline. Donna was 52 years old. Donna was born in the wild and arrived at the zoo in 1971. She was diagnosed in October with an illness for which the treatment was becoming ineffective. That is what prompted the Saint Louis Zoo to make the decision to euthanize Donna. There are now seven elephants at the zoo after Donna’s death. With over 16 thousand animals, the Saint Louis Zoo is among top the 26 zoos in the United States according to US News & World Report.

