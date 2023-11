Southeast Missouri State University and Saint Francis Healthcare System signed an agreement yesterday to offer an online Bachelor of Applied Science in Allied Health. The degree is designed for any student with an Associate of Applied Science in radiologic technology or diagnostic medical sonography. New classes start in the spring of 2024.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!