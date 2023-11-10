Historic Downtown Sikeston Annual Holiday Open House this weekend

Historic Downtown Sikeston will be holding their Annual Holiday Open House this weekend. There will be plenty to see and do in Downtown Sikeston. Today and tomorrow, events will include pictures with Santa and carriage rides until 8 p.m. Those interested can take a tour of Carson’s by Chef Adam Glenn tonight from 7-8 p.m. There will be complimentary Wassail and Canapés for those attending. Holiday drinks and snacks will also be provided at certain locations in Downtown Sikeston.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!