Earlier this week, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe concluded his first international trade mission representing the State of Missouri in Germany. Lt. Governor Kehoe participated in several meetings, building international relationships and promoting Missouri as an ideal business location and trade partner. Germany is a key trade partner for Missouri, with $679 million in exports and $2.7 billion dollars in imports in 2022. The trade mission was funded by the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and the World Trade Center St. Louis.

