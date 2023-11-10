The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a first alarm fire at a two-story building on South Louisiana, yesterday. Upon arrival, moderate smoke and fire was showing from the second-floor window. The tenant from the second floor advised everyone to get out of the home and that the fire was in his bedroom on the second floor. The fire was under control in roughly ten minutes. The second floor suffered extensive fire and smoke damage. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

