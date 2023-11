The demolition of the old U.S. 60 Cumberland River “Smithland” Bridge has been pushed back a third time. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting the demo team continues to await the arrival of a crane that will be used to retrieve parts of the truss from the river after the demolition. The new dates are November 29 or 30th.

