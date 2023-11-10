The MFA Oil Foundation has awarded a grant to Southeast Missouri Food Bank to assist with purchasing an electric pallet jack. Southeast Missouri Food Bank serves 80,000 individuals each month through a network of 140 partner agencies and other programs. The MFA Oil Foundation provides support to nonprofit organizations. Since it was established in 1998, the MFA Oil Foundation has awarded more than $3 million dollars in grants.

