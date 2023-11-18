Trading Post – November 18
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
Epiphone Dove guitar – $450 – ph #: 573-282-2268
Fender American Standard Telecaster
Springfield Armory rifle
Smith & Wesson pistol – ph #: 573-334-6543
Seasoned firewood – $55/rank – ph #: 573-270-9610
Pair of 15 in 6-lug wheels with tires – FREE – ph #: 450-1862
Riding mower – $100 – ph #: 573-579-0060
AKC registered Alaskan Malamute pups
Pecans – $2/lb – ph #: 573-270-0490
‘15 Nissan Pathfinder – 4wd – ph #: 573-934-0297
Antique Blob-top soda bottle – River City Bottling – ph #: 573-579-6890
Electric wheelchair – $600 – ph #: 573-380-3180
Piano – $200 – ph #: 573-824-5935