Cape Girardeau Walmart Supercenter shoppers will have an opportunity to help neighbors who face hunger in the days before Thanksgiving. The store will have food drive collection bins set up Saturday through Wednesday, and greeters will be handing out a wish list of food items to benefit Southeast Missouri Food Bank.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!