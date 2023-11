Southeast Missouri high school students put their model bridges to the test on November 15 at the completion of MoDOT’s 20th Annual Bridge Building Competition. The competition challenges high school juniors and seniors to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials—balsa wood, thread and glue. Ste. Genevieve, Chaffee and Hartville High Schools received first, second and third place for best overall performance.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!