Monday, November 20th, 2023

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……



Stuart, FL — For the umpteenth time: Do not call the police to report that someone stole your drugs, especially if your name is on a pair of outstanding arrest warrants. Cops were dispatched around 2:00 AM yesterday to a Best Western in Stuart, Florida “in reference to a theft.” Upon arriving at the hotel, an officer spoke with Lily Rinker, 23, who had called 911 to report that a male friend she met last week “stole her marijuana.”

Rinker explained that she had $30 worth of pot in her grinder, but after “Carlos” departed the room, she noticed about half-a-gram was missing from her stash. “Rinker stated she did not know what to do so she decided to call the police,” according to a probable cause affidavit. Rinker, whose home address is listed as an apartment complex in Jupiter, was questioned by a Stuart Police Department officer who determined that she had a pair of open arrest warrants in Palm Beach County.

According to court records, one warrant was issued after Rinker failed to show for court hearings in connection with an outstanding criminal mischief case. The second came after Rinker did not appear for a probation violation hearing in connection with a DUI conviction earlier this year. Rinker was arrested last year for allegedly striking her father in the face during an argument. Rinker told cops she became upset upon learning that her parent had posted online a photo of her holding a vape. Rinker noted that “she is a college athlete and could not be seen holding a vape.” Prosecutors declined to pursue a battery case against Rinker, who played golf for the University of Cincinnati and Eastern Florida State College.