State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick last week released an audit of the Department of Commerce and Insurance – Insurance. The DCI – Insurance regulates the insurance industry in Missouri through enforcement of state laws. The audit identified no findings and gave a rating of “excellent,” the highest possible. The previous audit of DCI – Insurance, released in 2022, also identified no findings and gave the same rating.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!