A deputy is recovering after a Monday afternoon altercation with a man reportedly armed with a
knife. Responding to a call around 4:15 p.m. near Route 37 and Southern Hunt Road for a
suspicious person in a driveway, the Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy encountered Brent R.
Peddicord, who seemed intoxicated. Peddicord brandished a large knife still in its sheath, raising
it near the deputy. Following a struggle, Peddicord was taken to Williamson County Jail. One
deputy sustained cuts to their hand and back and was hospitalized.