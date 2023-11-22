A deputy is recovering after a Monday afternoon altercation with a man reportedly armed with a

knife. Responding to a call around 4:15 p.m. near Route 37 and Southern Hunt Road for a

suspicious person in a driveway, the Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy encountered Brent R.

Peddicord, who seemed intoxicated. Peddicord brandished a large knife still in its sheath, raising

it near the deputy. Following a struggle, Peddicord was taken to Williamson County Jail. One

deputy sustained cuts to their hand and back and was hospitalized.

