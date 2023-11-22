A new mobile health unit was introduced in Poplar Bluff, aimed at bringing healthcare directly to

its residents. Health Department Administrator Emily Goodwin shared that the unit was acquired

through a grant, enabling them to take public health on the road. The mobile health unit will be

outfitted to deliver a range of services to rural communities. The mobile unit is set to hit the

road by the first of the year, and the schedule will be posted on their Facebook page.

