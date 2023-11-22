A new mobile health unit was introduced in Poplar Bluff
its residents. Health Department Administrator Emily Goodwin shared that the unit was acquired
through a grant, enabling them to take public health on the road. The mobile health unit will be
outfitted to deliver a range of services to rural communities. The mobile unit is set to hit the
road by the first of the year, and the schedule will be posted on their Facebook page.