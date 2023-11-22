boil water order in cape

A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for 5,747 Cape Girardeau addresses through 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. Affected properties are listed below and displayed on these maps. If you are in the affected area, and did not receive a notification, register here at cityofcape.org/getalerts

The main is repaired and water is flowing to all customers. There is no known contamination, but water safety testing and verification is a two-day process.

Affected residences should not consume tap water during this period through 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. unless otherwise notified. Use only bottled water or water that has been boiled for 3-5 minutes for drinking, washing dishes, washing fruits/vegetables, making ice cubes, or brushing teeth.

On behalf of staff and partners, the City of Cape Girardeau is very sorry for this significant inconvenience over the holiday.