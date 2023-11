City council members are considering a proposal for a 25-cent tax levy to boost police officer

and firefighter salaries. The ordinance will be discussed on December 18, with a potential final

reading. If approved, voters will decide in the April 2, 2024 election. The council aims to align

tax rates with other cities, and the plan includes an 8 percent pay increase for police officers

and firefighters in the first year.

