Former Dunklin County Sewer District leader Korey Adams and his wife, Jennifer, are facing multiple felony charges
Former Dunklin County Sewer District leader Korey Adams and his wife, Jennifer, are facing
multiple felony charges, following a state audit uncovering over $160,000 missing or misused.
The prosecutor filed charges, potentially amounting to 19 each, after a Missouri State Highway
Patrol investigation triggered by a detailed audit from State Auditor Scott Fitzgerald. The audit
revealed financial mismanagement at the sewer district from 2017 to 2021.