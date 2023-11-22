Former Dunklin County Sewer District leader Korey Adams and his wife, Jennifer, are facing

multiple felony charges, following a state audit uncovering over $160,000 missing or misused.

The prosecutor filed charges, potentially amounting to 19 each, after a Missouri State Highway

Patrol investigation triggered by a detailed audit from State Auditor Scott Fitzgerald. The audit

revealed financial mismanagement at the sewer district from 2017 to 2021.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!