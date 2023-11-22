Menu

hit and run with a seriously injured pedestrian.

Dewone D. Miller, of Marion, was arrested on a warrant related to a hit-and-run that seriously
injured a pedestrian. Miller was arrested on Monday, November 13, after a brief chase. The
warrant charged him with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving personal
injury. Miller was taken to the Jackson County Jail. Following a tip received on Sunday, the
involved vehicle was located and seized as part of the investigation. As of Tuesday, Nov. 21, the
victim remains hospitalized.

