hit and run with a seriously injured pedestrian.
Dewone D. Miller, of Marion, was arrested on a warrant related to a hit-and-run that seriously
injured a pedestrian. Miller was arrested on Monday, November 13, after a brief chase. The
warrant charged him with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving personal
injury. Miller was taken to the Jackson County Jail. Following a tip received on Sunday, the
involved vehicle was located and seized as part of the investigation. As of Tuesday, Nov. 21, the
victim remains hospitalized.