Join us at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville, Missouri, on

December 3 for the annual tree lighting event. The Vincentian Marian Youth Mass starts at 5:00

p.m., followed by the tree lighting at 6:00 p.m. Don’t forget to bring a non-perishable item for

the Ladies of Charity Food Pantry. All are welcome!

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!